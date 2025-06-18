Zoho Unveils Zia Hubs: Revolutionizing Business Insights

Global technology firm Zoho has introduced Zia Hubs, a cutting-edge tool within Zoho WorkDrive aimed at helping businesses gain profound insights from unstructured data, a top official announced.

Zia Hubs is integral to Zoho's AI strategy, transforming hidden company data into actionable intelligence equipped with capabilities including agentic AI, comprehensive analysis, and unified search. CEO Mani Vembu highlighted its potential to bring a shared model to diverse data.

With the bulk of business data being unstructured, Zia Hubs promises deeper integration and limitless user potential, offering early access now, and a general release planned for Q3 of FY2025, according to company statements.