Zoho Unveils Zia Hubs: Revolutionizing Business Insights

Zoho has launched Zia Hubs to enhance business insights from unstructured data within Zoho WorkDrive. This AI tool helps organizations leverage unused information with advanced capabilities like agentic AI, analysis, and unified search. Early access is now available, with a general release expected in Q3 FY2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Global technology firm Zoho has introduced Zia Hubs, a cutting-edge tool within Zoho WorkDrive aimed at helping businesses gain profound insights from unstructured data, a top official announced.

Zia Hubs is integral to Zoho's AI strategy, transforming hidden company data into actionable intelligence equipped with capabilities including agentic AI, comprehensive analysis, and unified search. CEO Mani Vembu highlighted its potential to bring a shared model to diverse data.

With the bulk of business data being unstructured, Zia Hubs promises deeper integration and limitless user potential, offering early access now, and a general release planned for Q3 of FY2025, according to company statements.

