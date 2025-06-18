Left Menu

Tata Elxsi and Infineon Pave the Way for EV Revolution in India

Tata Elxsi has partnered with Infineon Technologies to develop application-ready electric vehicle (EV) solutions tailored for the Indian market. This collaboration aims to create systems for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger, and commercial vehicles, with technologies like scalable battery management and high-voltage inverters.

Tata Elxsi, in collaboration with Infineon Technologies, announced a strategic endeavor to create application-ready electric vehicle (EV) solutions, targeting the burgeoning Indian market.

This partnership is set to develop comprehensive EV systems across various vehicle categories, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger, and commercial vehicles.

Central to this initiative is the focus on scalable battery management systems, high-voltage inverters for traction, and cutting-edge semiconductor technologies such as silicon carbide. Both firms aim to redefine India's EV landscape with advanced design, system integration, and validation processes.

