Left Menu

Pope Leo Highlights Ethical AI Challenges

Pope Leo addressed the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) at an event with global leaders, emphasizing the potential impact on youth. He stressed AI should benefit humanity, not replace it, while advocating for fair socioeconomic dynamics. Leo highlighted the importance of protecting human values over algorithms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:21 IST
Pope Leo Highlights Ethical AI Challenges
Pope Leo

Pope Leo has issued a warning about the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, emphasizing its potential impact on young people. This statement was made during an event attended by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and delegations from 68 nations.

Leo reiterated the need for AI to serve humanity positively, urging that it should not be a tool to replace human capabilities. Prime Minister Meloni supported the Pope's message, stating that Italy will strive to ensure AI development focuses on human welfare.

Highlighting the limitations of AI, Leo stated that human memory holds more value than any algorithm. The Pope recently assumed his position in May and has been vocal about responsible AI use, particularly by journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025