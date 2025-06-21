Pope Leo Highlights Ethical AI Challenges

Pope Leo has issued a warning about the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, emphasizing its potential impact on young people. This statement was made during an event attended by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and delegations from 68 nations.

Leo reiterated the need for AI to serve humanity positively, urging that it should not be a tool to replace human capabilities. Prime Minister Meloni supported the Pope's message, stating that Italy will strive to ensure AI development focuses on human welfare.

Highlighting the limitations of AI, Leo stated that human memory holds more value than any algorithm. The Pope recently assumed his position in May and has been vocal about responsible AI use, particularly by journalists.

