Gujarat's New Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2025: Boosting Investment and Innovation

The Gujarat government has launched an ambitious plan to transform the state into a hub for electronics manufacturing, targeting Rs 35,000 crore in investments by 2025. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025 on Sunday.

The policy offers significant incentives to projects approved by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), granting 100 per cent Central assistance when established in the state. Approved projects will benefit from both central and state incentives through a streamlined single approval process, with the dual assistance disbursed within 30 days.

Aimed at reducing import dependency, the policy is aligned with the Union's ECMS and encourages investment in pivotal segments such as lithium-ion cells and circuit boards. By promoting local electronic parts manufacturing, the initiative seeks to bolster global supply chains and create high-skilled employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)