Unveiling the Fordow Strike: U.S. Bombs Target Iran's Underground Nuclear Sites

Satellite imagery suggests a U.S. attack may have severely damaged Iran's Fordow nuclear plant. However, confirmation remains elusive due to facility's depth. Experts speculate Iran's nuclear program persists underground despite the destruction, with concerns it could accelerate. Iran has threatened withdrawal from the Non-Proliferation Treaty as tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 03:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Satellite imagery reveals significant damage to Iran's Fordow nuclear plant following a U.S. military strike, experts reported on Sunday. The imagery suggests the attack may have compromised the uranium enrichment facility, but due to its depth, full confirmation remains elusive, according to David Albright, a former U.N. nuclear inspector.

Experts, like Decker Eveleth from CNA Corporation, highlight the difficulty in assessing the extent of damage. Images indicate six penetrations from bunker-busting bombs, yet below-ground damage assessment is challenging. This attack raises concerns over Iran's potential nuclear advancements, as Fortow's underground design aids in shielding components from such strikes.

The attack intensifies geopolitical tensions, with Iran threatening to leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty, halting cooperation with the IAEA. Reports suggest Iran moved sensitive materials before the strike, keeping them out of reach. Some fear this incident might push Iran to further proliferate its nuclear efforts underground.

