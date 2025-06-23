Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Ends Alliance with Hims & Hers Over Controversial Wegovy Sales

Novo Nordisk has terminated its partnership with Hims & Hers Health for the distribution of its Wegovy weight-loss drug, leading to a significant drop in the latter's stock value. The separation comes amid disputes over marketing practices and the sale of compounded Wegovy alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:56 IST
Novo Nordisk Ends Alliance with Hims & Hers Over Controversial Wegovy Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk has called off its short-lived agreement with Hims & Hers Health to sell its high-profile Wegovy weight-loss drug. This decision, announced on Monday, resulted in a steep 30% decline in the telehealth company's shares. The companies initially partnered in April, but tensions have since escalated.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant cited concerns over Hims' marketing approaches and the ongoing sale of Wegovy replicas. This follows a U.S. judge's decision to uphold the FDA ruling to delist semaglutide, Wegovy's active component, from the drug shortage list. In response, Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum criticized Novo, accusing it of attempting to monopolize clinical standards.

Despite the fallout, Hims continues to provide "personalized" doses of semaglutide. The FDA's previous allowance for compounded drugs during shortages has expired, complicating the legal landscape. Analysts predict the end of this collaboration could damage Hims' credibility and financial projections, while Novo remains committed to its partnerships with other telehealth companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025