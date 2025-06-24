Left Menu

IFI Techsolutions Achieves Prestigious Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Status

IFI Techsolutions Limited, a distinguished Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, has acquired all six solution partner designations in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, positioning it among the elite 1% of Microsoft partners globally. This achievement validates its comprehensive cloud capabilities and commitment to customer innovation and support.

Updated: 24-06-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:53 IST
IFI Techsolutions Limited, a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), has announced a significant achievement that places it among the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide. The company has earned all six partner designations under the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.

These partner designations recognize IFI Techsolutions' end-to-end Cloud capabilities, covering Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365. The designations are distributed based on stringent Microsoft criteria and underscore the company's expertise in delivering innovative and dependable customer solutions.

The milestone strengthens IFI Techsolutions' alignment with Microsoft, enhancing service offerings and client support. According to CTO Puneet Bajaj and Chief Revenue Officer David Wright, the recognition affirms IFI Techsolutions as a preferred partner for complex digital transformation solutions across various business landscapes.

