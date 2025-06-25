Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani's Game-Changing Risk with Reliance Jio

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, reflects on the pivotal risk of launching Reliance Jio in 2016. Despite predictions of financial failure, Jio revolutionized India's telecom sector by providing affordable digital access, fostering rapid digital adoption, and sparking a price war that brought internet access to millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 12:59 IST
Reliance Jio
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire industrialist, termed Reliance Jio's 2016 launch as the 'biggest risk' of his life, declaring it transformative for India's digital landscape, irrespective of financial outcome. In a McKinsey & Co interview, Ambani shared that despite analysts' skepticism, Reliance invested billions into rolling out 4G networks.

Jio's entry spearheaded a telecom revolution, making calls free and data affordable. By promoting digital inclusion, it drastically reduced costs, granting internet access to over 800 million Indians, notably reaching rural and low-income demographics. Its success drove competitors to slash prices, accelerating digital service growth.

Ambani emphasized the importance of creating lasting institutions, citing his father's vision of Reliance enduring beyond them. As Reliance eyes its centenary, Ambani advocates for embracing future business prospects and extols institutional culture as a shield against business risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

