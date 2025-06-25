Left Menu

NTT DATA Group Eyes Billion-Dollar Singapore IPO for Data Center REIT

Japan's NTT DATA Group plans to list its data center real estate investment trust (REIT) on the Singapore stock exchange, aiming for a potential $1 billion raise. The company is engaging cornerstone investors and targeting a fiscal 2025 public offering, contingent on market conditions and regulatory approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:23 IST
NTT DATA Group Eyes Billion-Dollar Singapore IPO for Data Center REIT
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's NTT DATA Group is set to make a significant financial move by listing its data center real estate investment trust (REIT) on the Singapore stock exchange, potentially raising up to $1 billion, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The company is preparing to submit its IPO prospectus to the Singapore regulator as soon as this week, seeking to attract cornerstone investors before the offering opens to the public. NTT DATA Group's fiscal year 2025 timeline depends on market conditions and regulatory approval.

The anticipated IPO could become Singapore's largest in years, reflecting the city-state's ongoing efforts to enhance its stock market. The REIT is expected to include six data centers across the U.S., Austria, and Singapore, marking a significant cross-continental asset portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025