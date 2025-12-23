Brookfield India REIT Raises Rs 2,000 Crore Through Sustainability Bonds
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust successfully raised Rs 2,000 crore through sustainability-linked bonds, supported by the International Finance Corporation. The funds will be used for shareholder loans and corporate purposes. Brookfield manages 29.1 million sq ft across major Indian cities, with significant development potential.
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has successfully garnered Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of sustainability-linked bonds, according to a recent regulatory filing.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, played a crucial role in anchoring this bond issuance, which attracted a diverse set of investors.
The five-year bonds will finance shareholder loans and general corporate initiatives. Brookfield India REIT oversees 10 Grade A assets across key cities including Delhi and Mumbai, managing a portfolio spanning 29.1 million square feet of leasable area with ample future growth prospects.
