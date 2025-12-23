Brookfield India REIT Raises Rs 2,000 Crore Through Sustainability Bonds

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has successfully garnered Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of sustainability-linked bonds, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, played a crucial role in anchoring this bond issuance, which attracted a diverse set of investors.

The five-year bonds will finance shareholder loans and general corporate initiatives. Brookfield India REIT oversees 10 Grade A assets across key cities including Delhi and Mumbai, managing a portfolio spanning 29.1 million square feet of leasable area with ample future growth prospects.

