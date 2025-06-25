Illumina's Strategic Acquisition of SomaLogic Expands Footprint in Proteomics

Illumina, Inc. has announced its acquisition of SomaLogic in a definitive agreement valued at $350 million, with an additional $75 million tied to performance milestones. The move aims to bolster Illumina's capabilities in the burgeoning proteomics sector and further its multiomics approach initiated in 2024.

Jacob Thaysen, CEO of Illumina, emphasized that this acquisition would fortify the value of their NovaSeq X product and advance capabilities in biomarker discovery and disease profiling. The integration of SomaLogic's technology with Illumina's NGS platforms is expected to streamline proteomics research, offering high sensitivity and throughput.

The deal, pending customary conditions and regulatory clearances, is set to close by mid-2026. Until then, operations will continue independently. Legal advisement is provided by Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP for Illumina, while Freshfields LLP represents Standard BioTools.

(With inputs from agencies.)