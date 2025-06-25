Left Menu

Illumina's Strategic Acquisition of SomaLogic Expands Footprint in Proteomics

Illumina, Inc. will acquire SomaLogic for $350 million plus performance-based milestones. The acquisition advances Illumina's multiomics strategy, combining SomaLogic's proteomics technology with Illumina's sequencing platforms. The deal enhances Illumina's presence in proteomics and will be finalized in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:17 IST
Illumina's Strategic Acquisition of SomaLogic Expands Footprint in Proteomics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Illumina, Inc. has announced its acquisition of SomaLogic in a definitive agreement valued at $350 million, with an additional $75 million tied to performance milestones. The move aims to bolster Illumina's capabilities in the burgeoning proteomics sector and further its multiomics approach initiated in 2024.

Jacob Thaysen, CEO of Illumina, emphasized that this acquisition would fortify the value of their NovaSeq X product and advance capabilities in biomarker discovery and disease profiling. The integration of SomaLogic's technology with Illumina's NGS platforms is expected to streamline proteomics research, offering high sensitivity and throughput.

The deal, pending customary conditions and regulatory clearances, is set to close by mid-2026. Until then, operations will continue independently. Legal advisement is provided by Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP for Illumina, while Freshfields LLP represents Standard BioTools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025