NATO Allies Commit to Boosting Defense Spending Amid New Threats

NATO allies have resolved to increase their annual defense spending to 5% of their GDP by 2035. This strategic decision underscores the alliance's commitment to collective defense, spotlighting concerns over security threats.

The declaration, made at a summit in The Hague, breaks down the defense pledge into a significant 3.5% of GDP annually for core defense needs. An additional 1.5% will target security-related expenditures, including enhancing infrastructure protection and bolstering the defense industrial base.

The move is largely driven by the escalating threat from Russia and persistent terrorism risks. NATO leaders affirmed their support for Ukraine but omitted references to its potential future membership. Progress on these spending targets will be assessed in 2029.

