Left Menu

NATO Allies Commit to Boosting Defense Spending Amid New Threats

NATO allies have agreed to escalate their defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. This includes a key investment of 3.5% in core defense and up to 1.5% in security measures. The move addresses threats from Russia and terrorism, with progress reviews scheduled for 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:44 IST
NATO Allies Commit to Boosting Defense Spending Amid New Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO allies have resolved to increase their annual defense spending to 5% of their GDP by 2035. This strategic decision underscores the alliance's commitment to collective defense, spotlighting concerns over security threats.

The declaration, made at a summit in The Hague, breaks down the defense pledge into a significant 3.5% of GDP annually for core defense needs. An additional 1.5% will target security-related expenditures, including enhancing infrastructure protection and bolstering the defense industrial base.

The move is largely driven by the escalating threat from Russia and persistent terrorism risks. NATO leaders affirmed their support for Ukraine but omitted references to its potential future membership. Progress on these spending targets will be assessed in 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025