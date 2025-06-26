Left Menu

Peggy Whitson Returns to Space: A New Era for Private Astronauts

Axiom Space launched Peggy Whitson and an international crew to the ISS. This marks Whitson's fifth orbit flight and her second with Axiom. This mission, involving astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary, highlights international cooperation and Axiom's growing role in commercial space travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 02:21 IST
astronaut

Veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson embarked on her fifth space mission, launching early Wednesday alongside international crewmates from India, Poland, and Hungary. This mission, orchestrated by Axiom Space in collaboration with SpaceX, marks a significant step in private space exploration. The team ascended from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, furthering international collaboration in space ventures.

In the early morning hours, the Crew Dragon Grace lifted off, representing a crucial moment for the participating nations making their debut visits to the International Space Station (ISS). For Axiom Space, this flight, the fourth organized since 2022, underscores their expanding role in commercial manned missions.

The mission aims to conduct scientific research over 14 days under microgravity conditions, with each astronaut contributing unique expertise. Whitson, retired NASA stalwart and current director of human spaceflight for Axiom, leads this diverse team, championing the integration of new nationalities into the orbiting research community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

