Experts Express Concern Over Concealed Uranium in Iran

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday dismissed reports suggesting that Iran had moved its highly enriched uranium ahead of U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities. "I'm not aware of any intelligence indicating that," Hegseth told reporters, underscoring the absence of evidence supporting these claims.

Despite Hegseth's comments, several experts indicated that Iran likely relocated a stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium from its Fordow site before the strikes. Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed unusual activity at the facility, with numerous vehicles lined up, prompting speculation that Iran may be hiding nuclear materials.

Meanwhile, Hegseth criticized media narratives, emphasizing intelligence from CIA Director John Ratcliffe, which suggests U.S. strikes inflicted severe damage on Iran's nuclear program, potentially taking years to rebuild. This view contrasts with a leaked preliminary Defense Intelligence Agency assessment.

