Apple Revises EU App Store Policies Amid Antitrust Pressure

On Thursday, Apple announced adjustments to its App Store rules and fees for the European Union, complying with the EU's antitrust regulations that demanded the removal of commercial barriers for customer transactions outside the store. Apple confirmed that developers will incur a 20% processing fee on App Store transactions, which might drop to 13% for those under Apple's small-business initiative.

Significantly, developers opting for payments outside the App Store will face charges ranging from 5% to 15%. They will also have the freedom to incorporate various external links for payment. These measures aim to circumvent a possible 500 million euro ($570 million) fine from EU antitrust authorities threatened in April.

The European Commission plans to assess Apple's compliance with the Digital Markets Act, inviting feedback from market participants. Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, criticized Apple's modifications as undermining fair competition within digital markets, although Apple has yet to comment on these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)