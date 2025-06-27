Left Menu

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India has declined the involvement of a UN investigator in the probe of the Air India crash that killed 260 people. The UN had offered assistance following delays in analyzing black box data. The Indian government stated it is adhering to international aviation protocols without external help.

India has refused the participation of a United Nations investigator in the ongoing investigation of the Air India crash that resulted in the loss of 260 lives in Ahmedabad on June 12. The decision has raised concerns amid criticisms of delays in the analysis of critical black box data.

Despite previous instances where the International Civil Aviation Organization has assisted in similar probes, Indian authorities have declined ICAO's offer for an investigator to have observer status. This move, first reported by Times Now, comes despite ICAO's history of aiding in complex aviation investigations.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) leads the probe into this decade's deadliest aviation accident. There have been questions regarding the status of the aircraft's black box data analysis. The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry assures adherence to ICAO protocols despite declining external assistance.

