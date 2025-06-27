Left Menu

SoftBank's Grand Vision: Dominating the Artificial Super Intelligence Era

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son aims to transform the company into the leading platform provider for artificial super intelligence within a decade. His vision, analogous to global tech giants, is to spearhead this emerging industry. SoftBank's strategic investments include acquiring Ampere and backing OpenAI with substantial funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 07:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 07:44 IST
Masayoshi Son, the CEO of SoftBank Group, announced his ambitious plan to lead the realm of artificial super intelligence in the coming decade. His goal is to position SoftBank as a dominant platform provider, emulating the success of tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon.

Son, at the group's annual shareholder meeting, underscored the 'winner takes all' dynamic of the industry and highlighted his company's aggressive investment strategy. Past successes such as Alibaba show his knack for betting on future tech trends, despite setbacks like WeWork.

SoftBank's investment strategy reflects its commitment to this vision, with significant stakes in AI ventures, including a $6.5 billion acquisition of Ampere and a $40 billion underwritten investment in OpenAI. Son expressed full support for OpenAI's potential public listing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

