New Zealand Unveils High-Security Data Centre to Secure Govt's Digital Future

In a milestone for New Zealand’s digital infrastructure and national security, the government has officially opened a state-of-the-art, all-of-government data centre at the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Base in Whenuapai, Auckland. The $326 million facility, operated by the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB), will serve as the nation’s secure digital fortress, housing some of the most sensitive information for the next 25 years.

Judith Collins, Minister Responsible for the GCSB, NZSIS, Defence, and Digitising Government, hailed the new facility as a critical investment in safeguarding New Zealand’s digital sovereignty and public trust.

“This facility will provide a safe, secure storage capability for New Zealand agencies to process and store some of the government’s most sensitive information for the next quarter of a century,” said Minister Collins during the official opening.

Purpose-Built for Security and Sovereignty

Located within a secure perimeter of the RNZAF Base, the facility has been purpose-built to meet the most rigorous national and international standards for data security. By hosting the centre on a New Zealand Defence Force site, the government has embedded physical and operational safeguards into the heart of its cyber-defence infrastructure.

One of the core drivers for this project is New Zealand’s firm stance on data sovereignty—the principle that data should be stored and managed within national borders, under the control of domestic institutions.

“We recognise the importance of data sovereignty, which is why we have built this facility to process and store our most sensitive government information over other options such as cloud storage,” Minister Collins explained.

Responding to the Digital Surge

The exponential growth of digital data across government agencies—ranging from public service operations and healthcare systems to intelligence and defence—has necessitated a high-capacity, future-proofed solution. With the vast majority of government operations now digitised, the demand for secure storage, high-speed processing, and resilient infrastructure has never been greater.

This new facility will serve as a secure digital anchor for multiple agencies, centralising data storage, enhancing inter-agency collaboration, and enabling faster, more protected data access for authorised users.

Budget-Conscious and On-Time Delivery

Construction of the facility began in September 2022 and was completed on schedule and within its $326 million budget—a commendable feat for a project of this scale and complexity.

The build featured meticulous planning, tight coordination among stakeholders, and adherence to both cybersecurity and construction standards. From design to delivery, the project has demonstrated the government’s capability to execute major infrastructure investments efficiently and transparently.

A Step Forward in National Resilience

Beyond storage, the data centre will underpin efforts to enhance New Zealand’s national resilience to cyber threats, system outages, and geopolitical risks. It represents a long-term commitment to safeguarding the country’s digital assets and ensuring business continuity for core public services.

As Minister Collins underscored, “This is an essential piece of government infrastructure.”

The new facility marks a significant chapter in New Zealand’s digital evolution—bringing together technology, security, and sovereignty in a concrete, high-value investment that positions the government to meet the data challenges of the future.