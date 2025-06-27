Left Menu

Techmagnate Reports Surge in India's Baby Products Industry Trends

Techmagnate, a renowned digital marketing agency in India, released a comprehensive report spotlighting the baby products industry's search behaviour trends. The report shows a significant increase in brand and non-brand search volumes, emphasising digital visibility's importance for brands in the market. Rising localised searches indicate intent-driven consumer decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:47 IST
New Delhi, June 2025 – Techmagnate, India's top digital marketing agency, has unveiled its latest report on market trends within India's burgeoning baby products industry. This extensive report delivers key insights into evolving consumer search patterns.

The comprehensive analysis spans over 25,000 keywords, shedding light on the growth dynamics between brand and non-brand searches, year-on-year changes, and performance metrics of leading brands and platforms in the sector.

The report's highlights reveal a 6.93% uptick in overall search volumes, indicating increased interest from 105.49 lakh searches in FY24 to 112.80 lakh in FY25. Emphasising the pivotal role of digital presence, brand-related searches grew by 17.93%, with notable performers like FirstCry, Luvlap, and Mothercare leading the charts. Essentials such as milk powder and baby lotion showed pronounced growth, reflecting intent-driven, location-aware decisions by consumers.

