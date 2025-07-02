Left Menu

Hyundai Creta emerges as best selling PV model in India in June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:11 IST
Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday said its popular SUV model Creta has emerged as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the domestic market in June this year.

Creta was the highest-selling model in the country for June 2025 with 15,786 units sold in the month, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India's compact sedan Dzire was the second-best-selling model with 15,484 units in June followed by its compact SUV Brezza with 14,507 units in third, according to industry sources.

''Over the last decade, brand Creta has consistently redefined the SUV space and remained a strong pillar of Hyundai's growth in India. Becoming the best-selling model in June 2025, exactly as it completes ten years in the country, is a testament to the love and trust that Indian customers have placed in the brand,'' HMIL Whole-Time Director and COO Tarun Garg said.

