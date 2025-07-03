Left Menu

Assetze Launches 'Employer of IT' to Support Global Companies in India

Assetze, an IT asset management company in India, introduces 'Employer of IT' (EOI), a comprehensive backend model designed for companies expanding into India. EOI provides infrastructure setup, long-term support, and maintenance. It simplifies scaling by eliminating the need for multiple vendors while ensuring compliance and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:58 IST
Assetze Launches 'Employer of IT' to Support Global Companies in India
Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Assetze, a prominent IT asset management firm, has announced its innovative offering, 'Employer of IT' (EOI), aimed at aiding global companies in establishing their presence in India. This new model promises streamlined IT operations, tapping into India's skilled workforce.

The EOI system allows businesses to seamlessly manage IT functions, encompassing infrastructure setup, security, compliance, and ongoing maintenance. Assetze's approach minimizes the need for multiple vendors, significantly reducing operational risks and complexities for companies expanding into the Indian market.

With a proven track record of supporting over 150 global companies, Assetze's expertise ensures efficient and compliant IT frameworks. Their services, coupled with 'Employer of Record' options, offer comprehensive solutions for businesses looking to leverage India's dynamic market landscape efficiently.

