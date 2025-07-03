Assetze Launches 'Employer of IT' to Support Global Companies in India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Assetze, a prominent IT asset management firm, has announced its innovative offering, 'Employer of IT' (EOI), aimed at aiding global companies in establishing their presence in India. This new model promises streamlined IT operations, tapping into India's skilled workforce.

The EOI system allows businesses to seamlessly manage IT functions, encompassing infrastructure setup, security, compliance, and ongoing maintenance. Assetze's approach minimizes the need for multiple vendors, significantly reducing operational risks and complexities for companies expanding into the Indian market.

With a proven track record of supporting over 150 global companies, Assetze's expertise ensures efficient and compliant IT frameworks. Their services, coupled with 'Employer of Record' options, offer comprehensive solutions for businesses looking to leverage India's dynamic market landscape efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)