Netrack: Building the Backbone of India's Digital Revolution
Netrack, a leader in IT infrastructure, is known for its innovative server racks and solutions. With a focus on quality and sustainability, Netrack supports multiple industries through energy-efficient, compliant products. Its legacy and expertise bolster India's digital growth by providing scalable solutions for contemporary IT challenges.
- Country:
- India
Netrack is renowned across India for its advanced data center and IT infrastructure solutions, especially its cutting-edge server racks that align with contemporary industry needs.
With a strong emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and quality, the company's products, manufactured in Bangalore, meet international standards, including UL, ISO, and RoHS compliance. This commitment underpins its legacy and market dominance.
Netrack's dedication to eco-friendly practices and customized solutions addresses the dynamic demands of modern IT infrastructures, ensuring it remains a stalwart supporter of India's burgeoning digital ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sustainability: Sungrow and AGL Power Almond Farm with Renewable Energy
Bangalore Metro Dairy Showdown: Amul vs. Nandini
Space Alliances and Fungi Diapers: Innovations in Sustainability
Bangalore's BWSSB Enters Guinness Records with Water Campaign
Assam Women's University Partners with Green Action Foundation for Sustainability