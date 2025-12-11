Sweden and India: Bridging Sustainability for a Greener Future

Sweden reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to India during the India-Sweden Sustainability Day, emphasizing a joint mission for sustainable development. Swedish diplomats highlighted the need for collaborative climate action, pushing for industrial decarbonisation and innovation to achieve a greener future for both nations.

The event, hosted by Business Sweden alongside the Swedish Consulate General and Embassy in Mumbai, focused on 'Enabling Conditions for Industrial Net-Zero.' Sweden's leadership in global sustainability was celebrated, as officials advocated for reduced carbon footprints and forward-thinking green initiatives.

Notably, the day marked the unveiling of the Sweden-India Business Guide 2025, aimed at deepening economic ties and establishing scalable solutions for sustainability. It showcased a shared vision for long-term growth, focusing on energy transition, circular economy practices, and resource efficiency.

