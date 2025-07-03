Left Menu

Wall Street Rises Amid Positive Jobs Report and Eased Trade Tensions

Wall Street showed signs of opening higher due to a stronger-than-expected jobs report, indicating a resilient labor market, despite ongoing tariff concerns. The unemployment rate decreased to 4.1%, contrary to expectations. Technology stocks and recent U.S.-Vietnam trade agreements helped boost indexes to record highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:47 IST
Wall Street Rises Amid Positive Jobs Report and Eased Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an optimistic start to Thursday's trading, Wall Street was set to rise following a surprisingly robust jobs report that showcased the durability of the labor market, even as uncertainties over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff approaches lingered.

The latest data, revealing an increase of 147,000 nonfarm payrolls last month, surpassed economists' projections by a significant margin, leading to a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.1%. This exceeded expectations of a rise to 4.3%, prompting market strategists to note the labor sector's impressive resilience amid policy uncertainties.

Additionally, technology-driven gains and a recent U.S.-Vietnam trade agreement had propelled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to close at all-time highs on Wednesday. Meanwhile, as trading volumes dwindled ahead of the Independence Day holiday, light activity was anticipated with markets preparing to close early on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025