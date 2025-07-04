First 'Innovate in Tamil Nadu' conclave to be held on July 30

The first Innovate in Tamil Nadu (IN2TN) IP conclave will be held on July 30 at the Anna Centenary Library here, the state government said on Friday.

Targeting innovators, academia, researchers, patent holders, entrepreneurs, corporates and policy makers, the event has been themed: ''Intellectual Powerhouse: Transforming Tamil Nadu into the innovation capital of India.'' It will be held under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT).

State Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan recently announced to conduct the conclave to lay the basis for the future of Intellectual Property and the state government's support to strengthen the emerging and deep-tech landscape of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)