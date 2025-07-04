Left Menu

AIonOS picks up majority stake in Cloud Analogy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 21:04 IST
AI firm AIonOS on Friday said it has acquired a majority stake in Noida-headquartered Cloud Analogy to deliver intelligent, personalised, and scalable digital transformation solutions.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

''This investment is not just about expanding capabilities -- it's about shaping the future of enterprise technology. With Cloud Analogy's delivery excellence and our AI-led customer experience platform, AIonOS is uniquely positioned to lead AI-first CX transformation. We're building intelligent systems that drive outcomes, not just processes,'' AIonOS Co-founder and Vice Chairman C P Gurnani said.

The combined entity will work to develop tailored industry solutions for the BFSI, automobile, healthcare, education, retail, and real estate sectors, the company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

