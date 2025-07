Lenskart invests in startup Ajna Lens

Eyewear company Lenskart has made a strategic investment of an undisclosed amount in Mumbai-based smart glass company Ajna Lens, the company said on Friday.

''Lenskart bets big on smart glasses, invests in Ajna Lens,'' Lenskart said in a statement.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Thane, Mumbai, Ajna Lens is a deep-tech startup developing immersive technologies powered by spatial computing, AI vision, and a XR stack.

''Lenskart plans to leverage its expertise in frame design and engineering, combined with its technology-first approach, to create smart glasses that are accessible to all,'' the statement said.

