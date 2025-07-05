In a series of major domestic news stories, President Donald Trump has indicated that Ukraine will need Patriot missiles for its defense, showing dissatisfaction with President Vladimir Putin's stance on the ongoing conflict. Trump's interaction with world leaders demonstrates a firm but cautious approach to international relations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force has halted a proposed collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX due to environmental concerns over seabird habitats, prompting a closer look at conservation priorities over technological advancements.

In other developments, acclaimed Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr faces deportation after being arrested for illegal residency while Trump's administration comes under fire for employee suspensions within the EPA following criticism of his environmental policies.