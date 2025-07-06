Left Menu

Allied Engineering Works Eyes IPO to Power Smart Metering Revolution

Allied Engineering Works, a smart energy meter manufacturer, seeks to raise funds through an IPO. The initiative involves a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale by promoter Ashutosh Goel. Proceeds will support manufacturing, capital expenditure, and future working capital needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 10:17 IST
Allied Engineering Works Eyes IPO to Power Smart Metering Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to expand its footprint in the smart metering sector, Allied Engineering Works has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with India's markets regulator, Sebi. According to the draft red herring prospectus, the IPO will include a fresh issuance of shares valued at Rs 400 crore, alongside an offer-for-sale of 75 lakh shares by promoter Ashutosh Goel.

The company aims to utilize the proceeds for capital expenditure, including Rs 116.75 crore to advance production of smart gas, water meters, and IoT solutions at its Kundli facility, and Rs 99.71 crore for smart electricity meter production at the Rai facility. Further, Rs 120 crore is earmarked for future working capital requirements, with additional funds set aside for general corporate purposes.

Notably, Allied Engineering Works is considering a pre-IPO fund-raising round of up to Rs 80 crore, potentially affecting the size of the fresh issue. As a key player in the smart metering infrastructure sector in India, the company has delivered 2.92 million smart energy meters to various utilities across six states as of March 2025. To guide its IPO process, Allied Engineering Works has enlisted Axis Capital and IIFL Capital Services as their merchant bankers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025