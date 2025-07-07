CoinSwitch Launches Web3 Coins to Democratize Crypto Trading in India

CoinSwitch, India's leading crypto trading platform, has announced the launch of Web3 Coins, a significant step toward democratizing decentralized crypto trading for everyday investors.

This new feature allows users to access over 1,00,000 crypto tokens, trading them in INR without the usual complexities of wallet setup, token swaps, or network fees. Developed to remove barriers, Web3 Coins aims to make emerging tokens more accessible to mainstream investors.

CoinSwitch ensures user security with its TRACE mechanism, which evaluates tokens across vital criteria. This launch reflects India's growing interest in crypto, with significant trading volumes on decentralized exchanges and a notable rise in new token engagement among CoinSwitch users.