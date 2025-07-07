Left Menu

CoinSwitch Launches Web3 Coins to Democratize Crypto Trading in India

CoinSwitch has launched Web3 Coins in India, enabling investors to trade over 1,00,000 crypto tokens in INR. This initiative simplifies access to high-potential tokens typically available on decentralized exchanges, while ensuring regulatory compliance. The platform uses a proprietary TRACE mechanism to safeguard users and promote responsible participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CoinSwitch, India's leading crypto trading platform, has announced the launch of Web3 Coins, a significant step toward democratizing decentralized crypto trading for everyday investors.

This new feature allows users to access over 1,00,000 crypto tokens, trading them in INR without the usual complexities of wallet setup, token swaps, or network fees. Developed to remove barriers, Web3 Coins aims to make emerging tokens more accessible to mainstream investors.

CoinSwitch ensures user security with its TRACE mechanism, which evaluates tokens across vital criteria. This launch reflects India's growing interest in crypto, with significant trading volumes on decentralized exchanges and a notable rise in new token engagement among CoinSwitch users.

