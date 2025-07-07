Left Menu

Revolutionizing Digital Navigation: MapmyIndia and India Post Unveil DIGIPIN

MapmyIndia has partnered with India Post to integrate the DIGIPIN platform into its Mappls app, creating a digital address system. Developed with IIT Hyderabad and ISRO, DIGIPIN uses a geo-coded grid to offer precise location data, improving navigation accuracy across India, including rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

MapmyIndia, a prominent homegrown navigation company, has announced its integration of India Post's DIGIPIN platform into its Mappls app. This move aims to provide precision in digital addresses nationwide, the company revealed on Monday.

The DIGIPIN platform, designed in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and NRSC, ISRO, introduces a geo-coded, grid-based digital address system. This open-source initiative seeks to enhance the accuracy of location data by generating a code for 3.8-square meter blocks across India.

MapmyIndia Co-Founder and Chairman Rakesh Verma highlighted the strategic partnership as a step towards modernizing India's digital address capabilities. With the adoption of DIGIPIN, users can pinpoint exact coordinates to improve postal services and navigation accuracy, particularly benefiting areas with limited digital mapping like rural regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

