Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Diverted: Christmas Navigations Unveiled

The Delhi Traffic Police announced traffic diversions in South Delhi's Saket area during Christmas on December 24-25. To ensure safety amid high footfall, restrictions and alternate routes are planned around major malls, affecting Press Enclave Road and surrounding streets. Commuters are advised to follow prescribed detours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:16 IST
Delhi Traffic Diverted: Christmas Navigations Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Traffic Police have issued a noteworthy advisory on traffic restrictions set to unfold in South Delhi, particularly around the Saket locality, to accommodate the Christmas festivities scheduled for December 24 and 25.

Efforts to handle the anticipated rise in visitors will see traffic diversions around the Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall, and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall, starting from 2 pm on both days. Critical junctions such as Sheikh Sarai and red lights at various strategic points will see enforced diversions to keep traffic moving smoothly and ensure public safety.

Alternative routes have been suggested for affected commuters, with particular attention given to heavy vehicles and buses being restricted on key roads. The suggested paths aim to mitigate inconvenience and are directed at easing navigation from areas like Chirag Delhi toward Qutub Minar and other destinations.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025