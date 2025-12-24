Delhi Traffic Diverted: Christmas Navigations Unveiled

Delhi Traffic Police have issued a noteworthy advisory on traffic restrictions set to unfold in South Delhi, particularly around the Saket locality, to accommodate the Christmas festivities scheduled for December 24 and 25.

Efforts to handle the anticipated rise in visitors will see traffic diversions around the Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall, and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall, starting from 2 pm on both days. Critical junctions such as Sheikh Sarai and red lights at various strategic points will see enforced diversions to keep traffic moving smoothly and ensure public safety.

Alternative routes have been suggested for affected commuters, with particular attention given to heavy vehicles and buses being restricted on key roads. The suggested paths aim to mitigate inconvenience and are directed at easing navigation from areas like Chirag Delhi toward Qutub Minar and other destinations.