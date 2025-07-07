Left Menu

Cyber Intrusion: Himachal Pradesh University Website Hacked

Himachal Pradesh University's website was hacked with anti-India remarks displayed. Police are investigating the incident. Two cyber experts are set to visit the university to identify the perpetrators and understand the hacking method. The website was taken offline for maintenance, with no formal complaint filed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:15 IST
Cyber Intrusion: Himachal Pradesh University Website Hacked
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The website of Himachal Pradesh University was compromised, displaying anti-India comments and imagery, according to police reports released on Monday. Cyber experts are slated to visit the site to investigate the breach.

Despite the severity of the attack, which included derogatory and offensive content against India, university officials have yet to formally report the incident. The immediate response was to take the website offline for essential maintenance and security checks.

Authorities emphasized the priority of identifying the hackers, utilizing the expertise of two cyber commandos who will provide critical insights into how the breach occurred and could guide future preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025