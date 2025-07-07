Cyber Intrusion: Himachal Pradesh University Website Hacked

The website of Himachal Pradesh University was compromised, displaying anti-India comments and imagery, according to police reports released on Monday. Cyber experts are slated to visit the site to investigate the breach.

Despite the severity of the attack, which included derogatory and offensive content against India, university officials have yet to formally report the incident. The immediate response was to take the website offline for essential maintenance and security checks.

Authorities emphasized the priority of identifying the hackers, utilizing the expertise of two cyber commandos who will provide critical insights into how the breach occurred and could guide future preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)