Human rights must anchor the digital age, says UN’s Türk

Digital technologies have the potential to drive progress and strengthen rights, including connecting people, improving access to health and education, and much more.

But the pace of their evolution also poses serious risks, warned Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights – from restrictions on free expression and privacy violations to discrimination and growing threats to our shared sense of truth and reality.

“It is precisely in the face of massive change, that we need more human rights, not less,” he said on Monday, addressing a high-level event on the twentieth anniversary of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) in Geneva.

Prioritising rights

In this time of sweeping change, human rights must be prioritised and used as the blueprint for action.

“States’ legal obligations and companies’ duties to respect human rights offer guidance to tackle disinformation and protect our data from illicit use,” Mr. Türk stressed.

Such guidance also helps counter algorithmic bias, digital hate speech, and fosters trust and inclusive digital decision-making.

Role of WSIS

Founded in 2001, the inaugural WSIS was held in two phases in December 2003 (Geneva) and November 2005 (Tunis, Italy).

Since then, the forum has brought together diverse stakeholders to collaborate on digital governance and promote a digital landscape that is people-centred, inclusive and development-oriented.

“[The WSIS] helped create a space for States, technology companies, civil society, and others to harness the power of information and communication technologies for development,” said Mr. Türk.

Looking forward

The High Commissioner stressed that the coming months will see critical decisions on regulating the digital sphere, including new UN mechanisms on AI and data governance.

“We have a window of opportunity to make a difference,” he concluded.

“We must join forces – States, technology companies, international organizations, civil society, and others – to work towards an inclusive and open digital environment for everyone, everywhere.”