Jindal Steel Duqm: Pioneering Hydrogen-Enabled Green Steel in Oman

Jindal Steel Duqm, under the Naveen Jindal Group, is set to revolutionize the industry with its upcoming hydrogen-enabled green steel complex in Oman's Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), anticipated to commence operations by 2028. The ambitious project will invest around USD 3 billion, approximately Rs 25,000 crore, into state-of-the-art hydrogen-ready steel production facilities.

Initially, the plant will utilize natural gas, transitioning to green hydrogen as infrastructure develops. The plant features two Direct Reduced Iron modules, each with a capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per annum. The first module is expected to be functional by December 2028, while the second will follow by 2030. This venture aligns with Jindal Steel Duqm's objective to incorporate hydrogen into the steel production process progressively, aiming for 10-15% hydrogen usage by 2035.

The transition to green hydrogen is supported by renewable energy projects in Duqm, slated to be operational by 2033. The facility will produce low carbon footprint Hot Briquetted Iron and DRI to meet the demand for eco-friendly raw materials, primarily from European steelmakers. Incorporating Electric Arc Furnace technology, the plant promises a cleaner, more adaptable steel production process.

