President Pellegrini's Veto Challenges Slovakia's Whistleblower Law

President Peter Pellegrini vetoed a controversial Slovak law restructuring the Whistleblower Protection Office. Proposed by Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, the law faced criticism for undermining anti-corruption measures and EU commitments. Pellegrini's veto sends the bill back to parliament, highlighting tensions in Slovak-EU relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, President Peter Pellegrini exercised his veto power on Thursday, blocking a contentious law aimed at restructuring Slovakia's whistleblower protection framework. The proposed legislation, spearheaded by Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, has faced significant criticism over concerns it weakens anti-corruption measures and compromises the country's European Union commitments.

This legislative overhaul, approved earlier this week, seeks to dismantle the existing Whistleblower Protection Office, instituting a new body with fresh leadership. Critics argue this change is part of a broader pattern by Fico's administration to weaken legal safeguards, raising alarms about Slovakia's rule of law.

The president's decision sends the bill back to parliament, where his veto can still be overturned if all parties in the government coalition support it. The future of Slovakia's whistleblowing protections hangs in the balance, with wider implications for the country's standing in the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

