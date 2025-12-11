Left Menu

Cyclone Chaos: Power Outages, Flight Disruptions Rock Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo faced severe power outages and flight disruptions after an extratropical cyclone hit the area, impacting homes, businesses, and utilities. Enel, the utility firm, restored power to some but faced public scrutiny, while water utility Sabesp managed gradual resumption. Airport operations were also affected but later normalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:15 IST
Cyclone Chaos: Power Outages, Flight Disruptions Rock Sao Paulo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

About 1.5 million homes and businesses in Sao Paulo were left without power on Thursday due to an extratropical cyclone that swept through the region, toppling trees and power lines, and causing flight and water supply disruptions.

Utility firm Enel came under intense public scrutiny as gusts of up to 98 km/h battered the area over a 12-hour period. At the peak of the storm, 2 million customers were left without electricity, although service was restored to 500,000 as of Thursday morning.

Power regulator Aneel demanded detailed explanations for the disruptions from Enel. Water utility Sabesp reported that power outages had impacted its pumps, affecting various neighborhoods, while air travel was disrupted, with many flights canceled at both Congonhas and Guarulhos International Airports.

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025