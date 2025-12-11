IOC Approves Hockey Qualification System for 2028 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has finalized the qualification system for men's and women's hockey at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, as announced by the sport's governing body, FIH. For the upcoming Olympics, twelve teams from each gender will be participating, a tradition held since the 2008 Beijing Games.

The United States, as the host nation, automatically secures a spot. The remaining eleven teams for both categories will earn their places through the FIH Pro League, the Continental Championships, and Olympic Qualification Tournaments. Specifically, the top nation in the FIH Hockey Pro League Seasons 2025-26 and 2026-27 will qualify, with special provisions if the same team wins both seasons.

The highest-ranking team in the five Continental Championships not already qualified will also secure a spot. If a team qualified via the Pro League wins their continental championship, the next highest team from that championship will qualify. The Olympic Qualification Tournaments in early 2028 serve as the final gateway. Each gender will have two tournaments, with the top two teams advancing to complete the Olympic lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)