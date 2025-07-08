China and Hong Kong Stock Rally Amid New Economic Measures

On Tuesday, stock markets in China and Hong Kong experienced gains, driven by broader Asian market trends as investors shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff adjustments. They instead welcomed China's initiatives aimed at mitigating price wars.

The CSI300 Index rose by 0.8%, and the Shanghai Composite Index increased by 0.7%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index saw a 1.1% jump. Meanwhile, Beijing's bid to tighten regulations against aggressive price-cutting bolstered solar manufacturers, leading to significant gains for companies like Tongwei.

The positive trajectory extended to the semiconductor sector, with notable profit predictions from various firms. Moreover, consumer shares benefited from increased demand driven by food delivery subsidies. Market players are now anticipating critical Chinese inflation data to better understand ongoing deflationary pressures and trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)