ADROSONIC and BIT Mesra Launch AI Leadership Development Programme

In a groundbreaking move, ADROSONIC, a leader in digital transformation, has teamed up with the Digital Innovation Lab at Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, to launch the ADROSONIC AI Leadership Development Programme.

This cutting-edge initiative aims to convert students' theoretical knowledge into practical, real-world experience. It offers a distinctive platform for undergraduate and postgraduate students to immerse themselves in hands-on research across vital areas such as Agentic AI, AI in Forecasting, and AI-enabled Cybersecurity Solutions.

Mayank, the Founder, CEO, and MD of ADROSONIC, emphasized the programme's significance in shaping the future of digital innovation by empowering young minds with essential tools for solving real-world problems. With a focus on fostering collaboration between academia and industry, the programme is poised to drive innovation and skills development.