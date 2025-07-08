Left Menu

ADROSONIC and BIT Mesra Launch AI Leadership Development Programme

ADROSONIC, in collaboration with BIT Mesra, has launched an AI Leadership Development Programme aimed at transforming theoretical knowledge into practical experience for students. The initiative bridges academia and industry, allowing students to engage in hands-on research across several AI domains under expert guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:51 IST
In a groundbreaking move, ADROSONIC, a leader in digital transformation, has teamed up with the Digital Innovation Lab at Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, to launch the ADROSONIC AI Leadership Development Programme.

This cutting-edge initiative aims to convert students' theoretical knowledge into practical, real-world experience. It offers a distinctive platform for undergraduate and postgraduate students to immerse themselves in hands-on research across vital areas such as Agentic AI, AI in Forecasting, and AI-enabled Cybersecurity Solutions.

Mayank, the Founder, CEO, and MD of ADROSONIC, emphasized the programme's significance in shaping the future of digital innovation by empowering young minds with essential tools for solving real-world problems. With a focus on fostering collaboration between academia and industry, the programme is poised to drive innovation and skills development.

