epiplex.ai Clinches Prestigious 'Best Brand 2025' Award for AI Innovation

epiplex.ai, a leader in AI-powered enterprise solutions, has been awarded the ET Now 'Best Brand 2025' accolade. Recognized for its innovation in process transformation, the Bengaluru-based company supports over 1,000 enterprises worldwide, delivering significant gains in productivity and efficiency through groundbreaking process intelligence and automation technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:19 IST
epiplex.ai Awarded "Best Brand 2025" at ET Now Best Brands Conclave. Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable achievement, epiplex.ai, based in Bengaluru, has secured the esteemed 'Best Brand 2025' award at the ET Now Best Brands Conclave. This accolade celebrates the company's exceptional contributions to enterprise AI and highlights epiplex.ai's ongoing momentum in digital transformation and innovation.

The ET Now Best Brand Awards recognize brands that embody significant industry impact and trustworthiness. epiplex.ai's continued advancements in AI-driven process intelligence and enterprise solutions have solidified its status as a leading, future-ready AI brand, expanding its influence globally.

Founded on principles of innovation and integrity, epiplex.ai offers patented technologies in process discovery and automation readiness, consistently driving productivity and efficiency gains for over 1,000 global enterprises. This achievement underscores the company's dedication to pioneering solutions that enhance enterprise intelligence on a grand scale, cementing its reputation as an industry leader.

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

