epiplex.ai Clinches Prestigious 'Best Brand 2025' Award for AI Innovation

In a remarkable achievement, epiplex.ai, based in Bengaluru, has secured the esteemed 'Best Brand 2025' award at the ET Now Best Brands Conclave. This accolade celebrates the company's exceptional contributions to enterprise AI and highlights epiplex.ai's ongoing momentum in digital transformation and innovation.

The ET Now Best Brand Awards recognize brands that embody significant industry impact and trustworthiness. epiplex.ai's continued advancements in AI-driven process intelligence and enterprise solutions have solidified its status as a leading, future-ready AI brand, expanding its influence globally.

Founded on principles of innovation and integrity, epiplex.ai offers patented technologies in process discovery and automation readiness, consistently driving productivity and efficiency gains for over 1,000 global enterprises. This achievement underscores the company's dedication to pioneering solutions that enhance enterprise intelligence on a grand scale, cementing its reputation as an industry leader.