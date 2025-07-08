Left Menu

India's Auto Industry Faces Rare Earth Magnet Shortage Amid Chinese Export Restrictions

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) highlights the urgent need for a national strategy on critical materials to secure future electric vehicle production. As China imposes export restrictions on rare earth magnets, the industry is exploring alternative solutions to mitigate potential production losses and enhance self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:08 IST
India's Auto Industry Faces Rare Earth Magnet Shortage Amid Chinese Export Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) has called for a strategic national plan to address the shortage of rare earth magnets, crucial for electric vehicle production. The appeal comes after China imposed export restrictions, raising concerns over potential losses in India's auto component sector.

ACMA President Shradha Suri Marwah emphasized the industry's urgent need to become self-reliant as it faces a crisis due to China's new licensing requirements on rare earth exports. She highlighted ongoing efforts to develop alternative solutions and underscored the industry's determination to avoid similar dependencies in the future.

With the rare earth magnet imports halted since April, India plans to leverage its raw materials domestically. Despite supply chain disruptions and geopolitical hurdles, the auto components industry recorded a significant turnover and growth, reflecting India's increasing manufacturing competitiveness and localization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025