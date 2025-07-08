Unreported Cyber Attacks: The Hidden Threat to British Businesses

British businesses are under scrutiny for not reporting significant cyberattacks, with proposed legislation possibly obligating companies to disclose these incidents. Marks & Spencer's chairman, Archie Norman, highlighted two unreported attacks on major UK firms over the past four months. Norman testified before parliament's Business and Trade Committee regarding an April cyberattack that forced M&S to halt its online shopping operations for nearly seven weeks.

Norman revealed that serious cyberattacks often go unreported to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), creating a 'big deficit' in cybersecurity knowledge. He argued that mandatory reporting of material attacks for companies of a certain size wasn't an over-regulation. The recent attack on M&S, attributed to Scattered Spider and DragonForce, cost the company around 300 million pounds in operating profit.

M&S resumed some services months after the attack, though challenges remain, including claim settlement and system restoration. CEO Stuart Machin expressed optimism about recovery by August, while General Counsel Nick Folland advised businesses to ensure operational continuity with manual processes during system outages.

