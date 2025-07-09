Global Shifts in Health: Drugs, Innovation, and Legislation
The demand for obesity drugs in India surges as Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk vie for market share. Meanwhile, President Trump plans high pharmaceutical tariffs. Novo Nordisk seeks European approval for a new dose of Wegovy. In other health-related news, Samsung aims to acquire Xealth, and a U.S. judge blocks a Medicaid funding law.
The battle for market dominance in the obesity medication sector is intensifying in India, with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk at the forefront. Lilly's Mounjaro saw sales soar in June, marking a significant footprint in the competitive landscape.
On the international stage, President Donald Trump announced potential tariffs on pharmaceutical imports as high as 200%, urging companies to adapt within a year. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk revealed its application for a higher dose of Wegovy to the European Medicines Agency, with promising weight-loss results in recent trials.
In related developments, Samsung Electronics declared its intent to acquire U.S.-based healthcare service provider Xealth, and a U.S. judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's move to deny Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
