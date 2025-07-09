Revolutionizing Smart Manufacturing with GW Instek's New Innovations
GW Instek has launched new products: the GDM-9061 Digital Multimeter and DAQ-9600 Data Acquisition System, enhancing precision in smart manufacturing. These innovations significantly cut testing time, costs, and improve production efficiency in key sectors. The products are gaining recognition in the Asia-Pacific, promising a seamless transition from R&D to automation.
- Country:
- Taiwan
As industrial automation sees a global surge, GW Instek launches its latest innovations to meet the demand for precision and efficiency in production. With its new GDM-9061 Digital Multimeter and DAQ-9600 Data Acquisition System, the company ushers in a new era of smart manufacturing tools.
The newly unveiled tools, designed for industries like semiconductors and electric vehicles, promise to reduce testing time by 50%. This reduction not only lowers production costs but also boosts efficiency. With their scalable modular architecture, these products allow for versatile application in high-growth sectors.
Recognized for their performance and adaptability, GW Instek's offerings are redefining measurement standards across the Asia-Pacific region. By bridging the gap between traditional benchtop instruments and large-scale automation, GW Instek sets a new industry benchmark in smart measurement solutions.