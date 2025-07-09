Revolutionizing Smart Manufacturing with GW Instek's New Innovations

As industrial automation sees a global surge, GW Instek launches its latest innovations to meet the demand for precision and efficiency in production. With its new GDM-9061 Digital Multimeter and DAQ-9600 Data Acquisition System, the company ushers in a new era of smart manufacturing tools.

The newly unveiled tools, designed for industries like semiconductors and electric vehicles, promise to reduce testing time by 50%. This reduction not only lowers production costs but also boosts efficiency. With their scalable modular architecture, these products allow for versatile application in high-growth sectors.

Recognized for their performance and adaptability, GW Instek's offerings are redefining measurement standards across the Asia-Pacific region. By bridging the gap between traditional benchtop instruments and large-scale automation, GW Instek sets a new industry benchmark in smart measurement solutions.