Sky Unveils UK's Fastest Broadband with 5 Gbps Speeds

In a bold move to revolutionize internet speeds in the UK, Sky announced it would roll out the country's fastest broadband service, featuring speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). This initiative is part of a strategic partnership with network operator CityFibre, leveraging advanced WiFi 7 technology.

This latest offering from the Comcast-owned pay-TV company marks a significant upgrade from the national average broadband speed of 223 Mbps. With service plans starting at £80 per month for a 5 Gbps connection, and £70 for a 2.5 Gbps option, Sky aims to set a new standard in high-speed internet access.

The new service will be available for customers with access to CityFibre's expansive network, covering approximately 4.5 million premises across the UK. This expansion signifies Sky's commitment to enhancing connectivity for its subscribers.