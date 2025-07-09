Left Menu

Red Bull's Leadership Shake-Up: Christian Horner Ousted After 20 Years

Red Bull Racing has dismissed Christian Horner as team principal after two decades. Laurent Mekies will now serve as CEO. Meanwhile, Alan Permane, who was Racing Director, has been elevated to the role of Team Principal at Racing Bulls. Red Bull currently holds fourth place in the constructors' championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:11 IST
Red Bull Racing has made a significant change in its leadership, announcing the departure of long-time team principal Christian Horner after 20 years at the helm.

The Formula One team revealed in a statement on Wednesday that Laurent Mekies is now appointed as the new CEO of Red Bull Racing, with Alan Permane being promoted from Racing Director to Team Principal.

This leadership shift comes as Red Bull occupies fourth place in the prestigious constructors' championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

