Red Bull's Leadership Shake-Up: Christian Horner Ousted After 20 Years

Red Bull Racing has made a significant change in its leadership, announcing the departure of long-time team principal Christian Horner after 20 years at the helm.

The Formula One team revealed in a statement on Wednesday that Laurent Mekies is now appointed as the new CEO of Red Bull Racing, with Alan Permane being promoted from Racing Director to Team Principal.

This leadership shift comes as Red Bull occupies fourth place in the prestigious constructors' championship.

