Starlink Secures Key License to Enter Indian Market

India's space regulator has granted Starlink a license to begin commercial operations, allowing the satellite provider to officially enter the Indian market. This decision follows a prolonged wait since 2022, during which Starlink anticipated regulatory clearance from both the telecom ministry and the space regulator.

The five-year license, confirmed by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), puts Starlink in the company of Eutelsat's OneWeb and Reliance Jio as the third entity approved to offer satellite services in India. The news was reported by Reuters earlier in the day, highlighting this significant development for SpaceX's satellite internet division.

With the regulatory green light acquired, Starlink must now acquire spectrum rights from the Indian government, establish necessary ground infrastructure, and successfully demonstrate compliance with India's security standards. Previously, Starlink and Reliance Jio were at odds over the method for granting satellite spectrum, with the Indian government ultimately aligning with Musk's preference for assignment rather than auction.