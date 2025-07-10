Left Menu

Meta Faces Antitrust Allegations in Europe

Meta Platforms is under scrutiny by French and EU authorities for alleged antitrust violations in the online advertising sector. Complaints from multiple media companies and an impending trial in Spain highlight ongoing tensions. Meta has been notified but not yet found guilty.

Updated: 10-07-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 00:23 IST
Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook, is facing allegations from the French competition authority for potentially abusing its dominant position in the online advertising industry. The announcement was made on Wednesday, with the authority stating that ongoing investigations have not yet concluded Meta's guilt.

The inquiry stems from an October 2022 complaint filed by Adloox, now acquired by Scope3, a private U.S. company. Additionally, French media organizations, including TF1, France TV, and BFM TV, have launched legal actions against Meta, accusing it of unfair business practices.

In a parallel development, Meta is set for a trial in Spain this October over a significant 551 million euro complaint lodged by over 80 media companies. Recently, EU antitrust regulators imposed fines on Meta, further intensifying scrutiny over its advertising operations.

