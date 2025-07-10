Left Menu

Meta Under Fire: Accusations of Advertising Domination in Europe

The French competition authority has accused Meta Platforms of abusing its dominant position in the online advertising sector. Investigations stem from a complaint by Adloox in October 2022. Concurrently, Meta faces a 551 million euro lawsuit in Spain for alleged unfair competition from over 80 media companies.

The French competition authority has formally accused Meta Platforms of misuse of power in the online advertising sphere, according to a statement released on Wednesday. Meta, which owns Facebook, is under investigation following accusations of exploiting its dominant market position, a probe that could take several months.

This inquiry originated from a complaint filed by advertising platform Adloox in October 2022, now owned by Scope3. Additionally, major French media companies, like TF1 and France TV, have initiated legal action against Meta, asserting illegal corporate maneuvers.

In parallel developments, Meta is facing a significant legal challenge in Spain, with over 80 media entities charging the company with unfair advertising practices worth 551 million euros. Furthermore, European regulators have imposed fines on Meta for violating EU antitrust laws.

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

